Great Hill Taps Latham For Counsel On $2.5B PE Fund

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Great Hill Partners, with assistance from Latham & Watkins, has wrapped up its latest private equity fund after raking in $2.5 billion from limited partners, the Boston-based middle market PE shop said Tuesday. The fund, Great Hill Equity Partners VII LP, was oversubscribed, exceeding its original target of $2 billion before closing at its hard cap after five months of fundraising, according to a statement. Great Hill will use the capital to finance the acquisition, recapitalization or expansion of middle-market companies with enterprise values of between $25 million and $500 million. Individual investments typically range from $40 million to $250 million....

