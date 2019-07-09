EU Raises Hackles Over Hello Kitty, Fines Sanrio €6.2M

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog has hit Hello Kitty's intellectual property owner Sanrio with a €6.2 million ($6.95 million) fine for allegedly restricting sales of licensed merchandise among countries within the bloc. The fine on Monday follows a two-year EU investigation into certain licensing and distribution practices by Sanrio Co. Ltd. to find out whether it illegally restricted traders from selling licensed merchandise cross-border and online within the EU single market. But the EU shaved 40% of the fine in return for Sanrio's cooperation. The fine concerns restrictions on merchandise with Hello Kitty — which the EU describes as an "anthropomorphic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS