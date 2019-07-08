L'Oreal Should Hand Over Hair Treatment Patent, Startup Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A beauty supply startup added a California front Monday to its ongoing trade secret war with L'Oreal over hair bleach treatment, claiming the personal care giant misappropriated its secrets to obtain a patent and seeking to take control of that intellectual property in order to right the alleged wrong. California-based Olaplex LLC has been battling L'Oreal SA over its patented "bond multiplier" treatment for dyed hair in Delaware federal court since early 2017. In that suit, the startup is alleging patent infringement and violations of federal and Delaware trade secrets laws. Earlier this year, the Delaware federal court agreed to block...

