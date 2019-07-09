US Asks S. Korea To Play Fair In Antitrust Enforcement

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration called on South Korea to even out its antitrust enforcement in a formal discussion Tuesday, as the U.S. contends the Korea Fair Trade Commission doesn't give American companies a fair shake in competition hearings. In Tuesday's consultation — requested by President Donald Trump's administration in March — the U.S. urged Korea to immediately come into compliance with the trade agreement between the two countries by ensuring Korean regulators give U.S. firms a chance to respond to evidence laid out against them in antitrust reviews. The Korea Fair Trade Commission doesn't give U.S. companies that opportunity during its administrative...

