PE Firm Prospect Hill Closes 2nd Fund At $380M

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Boston-based private equity investor Prospect Hill Partners, recently rebranded from J.W. Childs Associates LP, has closed its second iteration of its fund on Tuesday with $380 million, $80 million ahead of its reported target. Prospect Hill Growth Fund II LP fund, which focuses on investments in health care, reached its $380 million hard cap with contributions from public and private pension funds, insurance companies and other financial institutions that have invested in the previous fund, according to a statement announcing the close. It will use the proceeds to make control equity investments in North American consumer and health care growth companies...

