France Will Tax Plane Tickets In Response To Climate Change

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- France will impose a tax on plane tickets for flights departing from anywhere in the country beginning next year, the French transportation minister said Tuesday, adding that the measure was necessary to counter climate change. Élisabeth Borne, France's transportation minister, who announced a tax on plane tickets, called climate change an emergency requiring a “massive and concrete” reorientation in the pricing of transportation needs. (AP) The minister, Élisabeth Borne, said the tax would be levied progressively, starting at €1.50 ($1.68) for internal economy flights and rising to €18 on intercontinental business-class tickets. It will not apply to flights entering from other countries,...

