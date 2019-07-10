Nigeria To Free Crew In Ongoing Swiss Oil Tanker Dispute

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A captured Swiss-registered cargo ship, whose detained crew is under constant threat of armed assault, is to be released by Nigeria after authorities seized the vessel on suspicion of illegally transferring fuel in Nigerian waters, an international tribunal has ordered. In a provisional decision intended to prompt the release of four crew members and the ship, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on Saturday ordered Switzerland to post a $14 million bond to Nigeria, although the African nation’s actions in the incident are still under review. A separate tribunal has been empaneled to determine whether Nigeria, by seizing...

