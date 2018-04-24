Ukraine Says Immunity Ruling Addresses Novel Issue

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Ukraine on Monday asked the D.C. Circuit to reclassify its opinion rejecting the country's sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $112 million arbitral award against it, saying the decision establishes new precedent on a novel issue. In an unpublished decision in May, the D.C. Circuit denied Ukraine's bid to dismiss a case filed by Russian energy company PAO Tatneft to enforce a $112 million arbitral award it won against the country following the seizure of a refinery in which Tatneft had invested. There, the court concluded that Ukraine had waived its immunity by signing the New York Convention, an...

