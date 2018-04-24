Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ukraine Says Immunity Ruling Addresses Novel Issue

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Ukraine on Monday asked the D.C. Circuit to reclassify its opinion rejecting the country's sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $112 million arbitral award against it, saying the decision establishes new precedent on a novel issue.

In an unpublished decision in May, the D.C. Circuit denied Ukraine's bid to dismiss a case filed by Russian energy company PAO Tatneft to enforce a $112 million arbitral award it won against the country following the seizure of a refinery in which Tatneft had invested. There, the court concluded that Ukraine had waived its immunity by signing the New York Convention, an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

3896 Other Statutes Arbitration

Date Filed

April 24, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 19, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®