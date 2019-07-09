Pa. Justices Urged To OK Experts In Pesticide Cancer Case

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The family of a man who died of leukemia following a decadeslong career administering pesticides made by companies including BASF and Monsanto has urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to uphold a ruling allowing expert witnesses to use novel science to conclude the chemical exposure contributed to his cancer. The estate of golf course groundskeeper Thomas J. Walsh told the justices on Monday that the Pennsylvania Superior Court was on solid ground when it decided to overturn a lower court's ruling and allow experts to testify that a broad body of literature linked the pesticides, manufactured by companies including BASF Corp. and Bayer,...

