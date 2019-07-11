House Dems Move To Subpoena Key Trump Advisers

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- House Democrats moved Thursday to subpoena a slate of key Trump advisers, including the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to probe possible White House obstruction of the Mueller investigation and to seek testimony on contentious border policies. The Judiciary Committee voted on a 21-12 party split to authorize subpoenas for crucial figures in the special counsel's campaign probe, with Rod Rosenstein, former assistant attorney general, and John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, among those who could be called to testify. The committee also wants to hear from David Pecker, CEO of American Media, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS