Petrobras Selling Natural Gas Biz Over Antitrust Worries

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras is exiting the natural gas transportation and distribution business under a deal with the country’s antitrust enforcer addressing abuse of dominance and discriminatory pricing concerns. Brazil's Tribunal of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, or CADE, announced Monday that Petróleo Brasileiro SA will sell stakes in three companies while also ending its indirect ownership interest in gas distribution companies either by selling off its shares in natural gas company Gaspetro or by getting Gaspetro to divest its stake in distribution companies. CADE’s announcement, written in Portuguese, offered few details of the three investigations that led to the...

