Ex-Wis. Judge Suspended For Pressing Staffer To Be 'Friend'

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A former Wisconsin judge's "obsessive" behavior toward a court manager warrants a lengthy ban from the bench, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday, despite his not guilty verdict in a related stalking trial. Along with issuing a three-year suspension for onetime Municipal Judge Leonard D. Kachinsky, the court said he would also have to show his fitness to be on the bench again once that sanction is complete. The unanimous court said Kachinsky's behavior caused "real harm" to a staffer in the form of fear and stress, despite his insistence that he merely wanted to foster a friendly relationship with her....

