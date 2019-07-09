IFinex's Ties To NY Are 'Many And Deep,' State AG Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general is asking a state judge not to hold up her office's investigation into the operator of trading platform Bitfinex and cryptocurrency company Tether Ltd., saying the companies' ties to the state are "many and deep." New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that her office has already been thorough in demonstrating that its probe into iFinex Inc., over allegations that Bitfinex used $700 million meant to back Tether's eponymous cryptocurrency to cover an even bigger cash loss, was brought in good faith under the state's anti-fraud statute. IFinex has resisted the AG office's demand for documents...

