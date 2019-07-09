Illinois Tax Talk: Local Tax Grasp May Exceed Its Reach

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Illinois Senate Bill 690 was signed into law on June 28, 2019. Beginning on July 1, 2020, vendors outside Illinois that make in excess of 200 transactions or $100,000 in sales to Illinois purchasers in a 12-month period will not be required to collect the 6.25% Illinois use tax. S.B. 690 will disparately impose additional taxes on transactions of certain out-of-state retailers making sales to Illinois, and will disparately burden certain retailers, in inverse proportion to their business presence in Illinois. Under S.B. 690, the same nexus thresholds for use tax collection at issue in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc.[1] are...

