Abuse Victim Says Time Bar Ruling On Diocese Should Stand

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A woman suing a Roman Catholic diocese in Pennsylvania over sex abuse she suffered four decades ago urged a state appeals court on Monday not to rethink its ruling allowing jurors to decide whether efforts to hide clergy misconduct paused the statute of limitations on her claims. Renee Rice told the Pennsylvania Superior Court that it had made the right call when it ruled last month, in line with recent precedent out of the state’s high court, that a jury was needed to decide whether cover-ups within the church had essentially prevented her from realizing that she had viable fraud and...

