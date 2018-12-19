Former HUD Atty Wants Work Accommodation Suit Revived

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ethics and procurement attorney urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive her lawsuit accusing the agency of failing to reasonably accommodate her while she recovered from surgery for carpal tunnel. Elisa Yochim told a three-judge panel in oral argument that a lower court incorrectly granted HUD summary judgment in her lawsuit, because she raised a genuine issue of fact over whether she was ever accommodated following the surgery she received on her right hand in 2012. Yochim told the panel she had requested more days to temporarily work full time from...

