Bernstein, Friedlander Seek Leadership In $1.9B Merger Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A battle for lead counsel may be brewing in Delaware Chancery Court among investors who filed suits against software provider Mindbody Inc. in connection with its $1.9 billion take-private sale to Vista Equity Partners earlier this year, which they contend undervalued the company. In a brief made public late Monday, Luxor Capital Partners LP and associated funds said two investor suits should be consolidated with their counsel, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA, installed as co-lead counsel. "This is an unusual leadership contest." Luxor asserted in the brief. "Two groups of former Mindbody stockholders that are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS