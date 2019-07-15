California Tax Takes: San Francisco Tax Litigation Heats Up

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Last year we discussed the potential impact of the California Cannabis Coalition v. City of Upland decision on local voter initiatives for special taxes, specifically San Francisco Proposition C from the November 2018 ballot, which authorizes an increase in specified business taxes to fund designated homeless services in San Francisco. On July 5, 2019, the San Francisco Superior Court held that two San Francisco voter initiatives — Prop C from the June 2018 ballot, which imposes a commercial rent tax to fund childcare and early education in San Francisco and Prop C from the November 2018 ballot — are valid because...

