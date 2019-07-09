Former USTR General Counsel Returns To King & Spalding

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's former general counsel, Stephen P. Vaughn, has rejoined King & Spalding in its international trade practice group after spending two years as the USTR's top attorney, the firm announced Tuesday. King & Spalding LLP touted Vaughn’s work at the USTR, which included investigating a Chinese technology transfer; advising on trade negotiations with China, Canada and Mexico; and handling litigation before the World Trade Organization. Vaughn also served as the acting U.S. trade representative for a period in 2017 while the current representative, Robert E. Lighthizer, was awaiting confirmation. “Stephen has been directly involved in every major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS