Cullen Adds Ex-Meyer Souzzi Partners To Bankruptcy Practice

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Cullen and Dykman LLP has added two former Meyer Suozzi English & Klein restructuring partners with nearly two decades of experience working together to the firm's bankruptcy practice at its Garden City, New York, outpost. Thomas Slome, former chair of Meyer Suozzi's bankruptcy practice, and Jil Mazer-Marino, a former Meyer Suozzi partner, have joined Cullen's bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice as partners, the firm announced Monday. "With their combined 60 years of experience, Tom and Jil's addition to our bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice group will allow us to further enhance our offerings to clients, as they will add immediate depth to...

