Verifying Confidence Intervals In The Wage-And-Hour Context

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- In recent years, there have been numerous noteworthy opinions in which the courts discuss the use of sampling and statistics. Such rulings include Tyson Foods v. Bouaphakeo before the U.S. Supreme Court and Duran v. U.S. Bank before the California Supreme Court. Following these decisions, there appears to be greater focus in the legal community on what conclusions can and cannot be drawn from representative evidence, e.g., a random sample of class members’ testimony. In this article, we explore one type of statistical output that frequently is presented to the trier of fact: confidence intervals for population (classwide) data characteristics. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS