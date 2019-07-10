Bill To Rescue Union Pension Plans Moves Forward In House

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A legislative proposal to prevent struggling union pension plans from tanking within seven years cleared its second hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, with the House's Ways and Means Subcommittee voting 25-17 along party lines to send the bill forward. The Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act, also known as the Butch Lewis Act, now heads to the House Rules Committee. If it passes that committee, it goes to the House floor. The room erupted in applause after the committee's Democratic membership voted to advance the bill, as retired union members who'd stayed for the five-hour bill markup rose...

