2 Deportations Paused In Suit Challenging Higher Asylum Bar

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security can't, for now, deport two migrants challenging the Trump administration's new guidelines that make it more difficult for asylum-seekers to pass initial fear screenings, a D.C. federal judge held on Tuesday. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson temporarily paused the impending deportations of two asylum seekers from El Salvador, referred to in court filings as Ana and Emma, to give the court time to decide whether it has the authority to pause their removals while litigation is pending. Ana and Emma are two of five asylum seekers claiming in federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS