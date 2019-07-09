Freshfields Guides Biotech Co. In $325M Funding Round

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Germany-based BioNTech, which works on personalized treatments for diseases like cancer, said Tuesday that it has finished up a $325 million funding round guided by Freshfields, calling it one of the biggest single rounds for a European biotechnology company ever recorded. BioNTech SE — which was launched in 2008 — said in a release that it has closed its $325 million Series B funding, which came about a year and a half after the company landed a $270 million Series A financing round in January 2018. The money from the latest financing round — which Fidelity Management & Research Co. led...

