Vinson & Elkins Snags CFIUS Expert From Covington

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has scooped up an expert in cross-border investment from Covington & Burling LLP to head up the firm’s newly minted national security practice, the firm said on Tuesday. Damara Chambers joined Vinson & Elkins’ Washington, D.C., office as a partner on Monday, where she will lead the firm’s efforts to help global companies navigate government national security reviews and other foreign investment regulations. Chambers, who spent over a decade at Covington, told Law360 that she was drawn to Vinson & Elkins particularly for its “tremendous” transactional practice, having worked with and against the firm on deals in...

