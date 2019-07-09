Can Data Solve BigLaw’s Diversity Problems?

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- When Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP wanted to take another look at its efforts to improve the retention and promotion of women and attorneys of color, the firm pulled up a decade’s worth of internal data, and started digging. Committees the firm established to lead this work were given free rein to dive into all of the data the firm had available, and look for trends and patterns that could be revealing. They had a lot to work with, from head count data, to billable hours data, to nonbillable hours data and length of attorney tenure, among other data points....

