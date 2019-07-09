Refineries Raise Alarm Over USDA Interest In Fuel Waivers

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A group of small refineries on Monday asked the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to block the U.S. Department of Agriculture from accessing confidential information they submitted in support of petitions for waivers from alternative fuel mandates. The refineries, in a letter addressed to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, said they are concerned that Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is seeking confidential business information that is contained in applications for "hardship" waivers, which allow the businesses to avoid having to mix their fuels with alternatives such as ethanol. Under the EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard program, refiners are required to blend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS