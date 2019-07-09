DC Sues Marriott Over ‘Deceptive’ Resort Fees

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia attorney general sued Marriott International Inc. on Tuesday over its alleged use of “deceptive” resort fees, saying the hotel giant cheats consumers by hiding the true price of rooms with misleading advertisements that earn it hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. Marriott’s use of hidden resort fees — a practice also known as “drip pricing,” where hotels advertise only part of a room’s price online then later reveal other charges when guests view their bill — has gone on for years, with at least 189 Marriott properties worldwide charging the fees in a range of $9...

