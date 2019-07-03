Home Care Group Fights Calif. Union Contact Disclosure Law

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A newly effective California law letting unions request home care aides’ contact information is illegal because it infringes on territory covered by federal labor law, a business group has alleged in a new suit challenging the law. The Home Care Association of America’s July 3 suit alleges A.B. 2455 is blocked by the National Labor Relations Act under the so-called Garmon and Machinists preemption doctrines. These doctrines bar states from regulating activity falling under the National Labor Relations Board’s jurisdiction and from wading into areas Congress explicitly left unregulated, respectively. “The new state law invades the privacy of home care employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS