How To Break Bad News To Biz Immigration Clients

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- With visa denials at decade-highs under the Trump administration, immigration attorneys said it is increasingly important to manage clients' expectations early in the application process so they are never caught by surprise and to work with employers to present bad news to individual workers. The U.S. Department of State has reported that 10 million nonimmigrant visas were issued in 2016 but that only 9 million were issued in 2018. Denials for H-1B skilled worker visas in particular jumped to a 10-year high in the first quarter of 2019, with 32% of first-time applicants facing rejections and existing H-1B holders having no...

