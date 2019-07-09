BioScrip Investor Wants Option Care Merger Vote Halted

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A BioScrip Inc. investor asked the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday for speedy consideration of his request that a shareholder vote on proposals to finalize a merger with another home infusion care provider be halted until more information is provided. In court filings Tuesday, stockholder Erik Schmidt contended that certain information about potential conflicts of interest leading up to the Colorado-based BioScrip's proposed merger with Option Care Enterprises Inc. has not been provided in proxy statements. He asked the court to set an expedited hearing to consider his request that the Aug. 2 vote be halted unless more information is provided....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS