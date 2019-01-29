Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PG&E Fights To Keep Ch. 11 Discovery From Regulators

Law360, San Francisco (July 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. urged a California federal judge on Tuesday to issue a protective order limiting the use of evidence produced in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but drew objections from state regulators who argued the overly broad proposal would hamstring regulators and whistleblowers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali appeared to largely agree with the California Attorney General's Office, saying that creditors should be allowed to report possible violations, asking PG&E, "How can I not allow that?"

Judge Montali said that if PG&E doesn't want certain information getting out, PG&E can provide the court with a sufficient explanation for restricting...

