PG&E Fights To Keep Ch. 11 Discovery From Regulators

Law360, San Francisco (July 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. urged a California federal judge on Tuesday to issue a protective order limiting the use of evidence produced in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but drew objections from state regulators who argued the overly broad proposal would hamstring regulators and whistleblowers. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali appeared to largely agree with the California Attorney General's Office, saying that creditors should be allowed to report possible violations, asking PG&E, "How can I not allow that?" Judge Montali said that if PG&E doesn't want certain information getting out, PG&E can provide the court with a sufficient explanation for restricting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS