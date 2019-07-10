US Blacklists Lebanese Legislators, Official For Hezbollah Ties

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned two Lebanese lawmakers and a security official with ties to the country's terrorist group Hezbollah, warning on Tuesday that there is no distinction between the group’s political and military activities. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra’d, both Hezbollah members of the Lebanese Parliament, along with security official Wafiq Safa, for allegedly exploiting their high-ranking positions to prioritize Hezbollah’s “malign agenda and do Iran’s bidding” at the cost of the economic stability in Lebanon and its neighboring regions. As a result of the sanctions, all of...

