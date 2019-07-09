Ex-State Dept. Worker Gets 3 Years In Chinese Intel Case

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of State employee was sentenced to more than three years behind bars Tuesday for providing internal department documents to Chinese agents in exchange for thousands of dollars in gifts, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Candace Marie Claiborne, 63, pled guilty in April to conspiring to defraud the United States by lying to law enforcement and hiding her contacts with two Chinese intelligence service members, to whom she gave copies of State Department documents on topics related to U.S. economic strategies and visits by high-ranking officials in both countries. Along with 40 months in federal prison, Claiborne was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS