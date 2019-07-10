Dura-Bond Inks $10.6M Deal For Trucker Crushed By Pipe

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Dura-Bond Coating Inc. has reached a $10.6 million settlement with a Pennsylvania trucker whose legs were crushed by a falling steel pipe on Christmas Eve in 2013, the worker’s attorneys announced Wednesday. The settlement, reached through mediation about halfway through depositions, will include covering Robert “Rick” Ryder’s seven-figure medical bills that resulted from having the 5,000-pound pipe roll off his truck onto his legs during unloading at Dura-Bond’s pipe yard in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, attorneys said. Ryder’s lawsuit, filed in 2015 in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, alleged that Dura-Bond had failed to properly inspect the load of 42-foot-long pipes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS