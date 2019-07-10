Fed. Circ. Split In Fight Over IPod Dock Patent

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel Wednesday appeared split on iPod dock maker Chestnut Hill’s argument that its patent for an audio entertainment system would not have been obvious to a person of ordinary skill, seeming to agree with both Chestnut and Apple at times. Chestnut Hill’s U.S. Patent No. 8,090,309 describes a process for allowing a user to play music through a device either directly or remotely. However, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had invalidated that patent and a similar one — No. 8,725,063 — saying that a skilled person would have been motivated to combine both of those features into...

