Investors' $1.95M Deal Over Merger Disclosures Gets OK

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge has preliminarily approved a $1.95 million settlement after the Eighth Circuit had revived a proposed investor class action alleging that a biotechnology company excluded important information from pre-merger documents. The deal resolves shareholder Jesse Campbell’s claims that Transgenomic Inc. omitted material information from its proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its merger with Precipio Inc. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard certified on Wednesday a settlement class that comprised investors who traded or held shares of Transgenomic between April 12, 2017, and June 30, 2017, the day the merger closed. Attorneys fees...

