Fed Circ. Axes Part Of TQ Patent, Sends Rest Back To PTAB

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday invalidated part of a TQ Delta patent on high-speed data transmission technology while giving Arris and Cisco another chance to show the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that additional parts of the patent are also invalid. The appeals court, in a precedential opinion, affirmed the PTAB's 2018 inter partes review decision finding that Dish Network had shown four of the patent's claims are invalid because they would have been obvious. Arris and Cisco had separately challenged additional claims in the patent. In both cases, the PTAB found the companies failed to convincingly make their case. The...

