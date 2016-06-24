Insurer Owes $500K Less For Pa. Man's House Fire

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday ordered a $500,000 cut in a jury award to a policyholder who fought claims he defrauded his insurer by falsely claiming a Louis Vuitton purse and set of diamond earrings were destroyed in a house fire, saying the jury overestimated the amount he was owed. U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson sided with American National Property and Casualty Co. in cutting Daniel J. Felix's award, citing the lack of proof in documents Felix provided for the estimated replacement cost of his home and belongings. A jury found in December 2018 that American National owed Felix $1.5 million after...

