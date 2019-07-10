Crypto Custodian Nabs $40M In Visa, VC-Led Series B Round

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- San Francisco-based digital asset custodian Anchorage on Wednesday said it had raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by venture capital firm Blockchain Capital and Visa Inc. According to Anchorage’s announcement, Visa is a new investor in the digital asset custodian. Anchorage’s website states that the company, which was founded in 2017, provides its custodial services through Anchorage Hold LLC, which is a subsidiary of software company Anchor Labs Inc. “This investment is consistent with Visa’s global strategy to partner with and invest in emerging fintech companies,” Terry Angelos, senior vice president and head of fintech at Visa,...

