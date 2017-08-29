Fed. Circ. Rules GE Can't Appeal PTAB Loss

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that General Electric cannot appeal a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a rival's jet engine patent, while one judge took issue with the court's "overly rigid" standard for determining standing in PTAB cases. The precedential opinion is the latest example of the Federal Circuit considering what is required for a patent challenger to show that it has suffered the sort of injury that is required for standing to appeal PTAB decisions to the court. GE, which was not accused of infringement, had argued that United Technologies' patent creates a roadblock to its design and...

