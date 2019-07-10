Trump Sizing Up India As New Trade Nemesis

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- As the White House looks to cool its trade tensions with China and return to the negotiating table, President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new foil: India, which has found itself the target of a number of the administration's recent trade power plays. Trump last month formally removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences, a program that grants duty-free treatment to imports from developing countries, citing a steady pattern of Indian trade barriers against U.S. goods, services and investors. Booting India from the GSP effectively amounted to a tariff increase on roughly $5.8 billion worth of Indian...

