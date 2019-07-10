House Passes Bill Eliminating Per-Country Green Card Cap

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The House passed a bill with broad bipartisan support Wednesday afternoon that would eliminate per-country caps on green cards, equalizing the amount of time that any new applicant waits for a green card, regardless of where they were born. The bill, which passed 365-65, would reduce wait times for applicants from backlogged countries, most notably China and India. It does not increase the total number of green cards available annually, which is currently 140,000 for employment-based immigrants. The bill was put to a vote under a procedure known as “Suspension of the Rules,” under which a two-thirds majority in the chamber is...

