Full Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit PTAB Forum Clause Ruling

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has refused to reconsider an April ruling that found the company that owns the Sharper Image brand was barred by a license agreement from challenging three virtual reality patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The appeals court on Wednesday denied a request from MerchSource LLC to rehear the case en banc, leaving in place an order that requires the company to attempt to withdraw its requests for America Invents Act reviews of the DDC Technology LLC patents. In asking the case be reheard, MerchSource argued the ruling could prevent many patent licensees from seeking AIA...

