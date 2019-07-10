Heir Locator Pleads Guilty To Splitting Market With Rival

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Utah heir-locating business and its co-owner pled guilty to illegally splitting the market with a rival, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday, notching a win for the DOJ’s policy of using the “per se” standard of inherent wrongdoing in criminal antitrust cases. Kemp & Associates, of Salt Lake City, and Daniel J. Mannix entered the pleas for allocating customers for heir-tracking services with a competitor, and the company agreed to pay a $1.53 million fine. Separately, Mannix is expected to pay a fine of almost $78,000, with the court to decide on incarceration. The terms are still subject to court...

