Miner Says Bankrupt Blackjewel Fired Workers Without Notice

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A former employee of coal mining company Blackjewel LLC is accusing the company in a proposed class action of firing 1,000 workers without warning in violation of federal law after it filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month. David Engelbrecht told a West Virginia bankruptcy court on Tuesday that he and other workers were laid off without cause or warning on July 1 as Blackjewel closed down mining facilities in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies carrying out mass layoffs are required to give 60 days' notice to affected employees, Engelbrecht...

