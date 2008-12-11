Madoff Trustee's Legacy Capital Suit Must Go To Trial

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has denied the court-appointed trustee of Bernie Madoff's investment company summary judgment in his attempt to claw back nearly $213 million from Legacy Capital Ltd., sending the 9-year-old case to trial. In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein said trustee Irving Picard had established Madoff was running a Ponzi scheme, but that the legitimacy of Legacy Capital's claimed investment profits will be a matter for trial. Picard's lawsuit was first filed in December 2010, seeking to recover $213 million in initial transfers that Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities made to Legacy. Madoff pled...

