Dems Introduce Bill Requiring Fair Pay For Olympic Athletes

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A pair of Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would require equal pay for female Olympic and national team athletes, a move that comes on the heels of Sunday's World Cup victory for the women's national soccer team and in direct response to its ongoing pay discrimination suit, the senators said in a statement. The Athletics Fair Pay Act, introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., would update the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act to mandate that national governing bodies in each Olympic sport pay female athletes "fairly and equally," the senators said. The proposed measure also...

