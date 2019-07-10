First SEC-Approved Token Offering To Launch Thursday

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Blockstack will launch a $28 million public token offering on Thursday morning, in what appears to be the first offering of digital tokens regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New York-based Blockstack, which has developed and sponsors a decentralized computing network enabling creators to build decentralized applications, said Wednesday that it was granted qualification under the SEC’s Regulation A+ registration exemption. According to documents filed with the SEC, Blockstack is represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. “This is the first time in U.S. history that a crypto token offering has received SEC qualification,” Blockstack said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS