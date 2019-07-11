Hurry Up, JPMorgan And Nigeria Told In Corruption Case

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 4:48 PM BST) -- JPMorgan and the Nigerian government must press ahead with disclosure despite procedural hurdles before a trial starts in 2021 over allegations that the bank negligently transferred $875 million in government funds to a company connected to the country’s corrupt former energy minister, a London judge ruled Thursday. Judge Mark Pelling told JPMorgan Chase NA and the Federal Republic of Nigeria to produce evidence, but said further case management directions should be given by the appellate judge who decides whether to approve a challenge over jurisdiction in a connected corruption case between the African state and oil giant Royal Dutch Shell in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS